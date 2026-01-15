Next Weather Alert: South Florida braces for bone-chilling wind chills and cold weather advisory South Florida is under a Next Weather Alert as temperatures plunge overnight, bringing wind chills down to the 30s and a rare cold weather advisory for inland areas. Meteorologist Dave Warren breaks down what to expect, where the coldest spots will be, and how long the chill will last. Stay updated on the latest warnings, temperature drops, and when you can expect a warm-up after the cold front moves through.