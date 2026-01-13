New DNA technology reopens 44-Year-Old cold case of Florida mother’s murder After 44 years, Davie Police are taking a fresh look at the cold case of Delores Bailey—a young mother kidnapped and murdered in 1982 while working an overnight shift at a Hollywood, Florida 7-11. Delores' remains were found a year later, but her killer was never caught. Now, with the help of new DNA technology and samples from Delores’ family, detectives hope to crack the case and bring long-awaited answers to her loved ones.