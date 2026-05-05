New AI tool 'Sybil' helps doctors predict lung cancer risk years in advance Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., but a breakthrough AI tool called Sybil is helping doctors spot patients at risk even before cancer appears on scans. Developed by MIT engineers and doctors at Mass General Brigham, Sybil analyzes a single CT scan to generate a risk score predicting the likelihood of developing lung cancer up to six years in advance—offering insights radiologists can’t detect today.