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New AI tool 'Sybil' helps doctors predict lung cancer risk years in advance

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., but a breakthrough AI tool called Sybil is helping doctors spot patients at risk even before cancer appears on scans. Developed by MIT engineers and doctors at Mass General Brigham, Sybil analyzes a single CT scan to generate a risk score predicting the likelihood of developing lung cancer up to six years in advance—offering insights radiologists can’t detect today.
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