National Quitters Day highlights new push to help young adults break nicotine addiction On National Quitters Day — the second Friday of January — a new survey shows more than two‑thirds of young nicotine users plan to quit in 2026, even as vaping and smoking remain difficult habits to break. A free program from the Truth Initiative, called “X,” sends text‑based tools, tracking features, and motivational tips to help users quit. Federal data shows one in five adults ages 18 to 24 is at risk of long‑term nicotine addiction.