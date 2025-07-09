Watch CBS News

Missing 2-year-old found dead in Miramar lake

Miramar police said detectives and neighbors searched the Riviera Isles community for hours on Tuesday, looking for the child who had been reported missing. They said the child drowned in a nearby lake.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.