Mind the high temps across South Florida for Saturday The NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the potential for scattered showers and storms, summerlike heat, and Saharan dust for the weekend. Saturday morning will feature scattered showers and storms possible along the coastlines of Broward and Miami-Dade in addition to the Keys. Heading into the afternoon, showers and storms will focus further inland. Isolated strong storms could develop over the interior and push toward our far western metro areas, but most should remain dry for the back half of Saturday.