Watch CBS News

Miami Weather forecast for Friday 9/29/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says our wet pattern continues with showers and storms through the weekend. However, drier air moves in next week which will lower the rain chance. More: https://cbsloc.al/3EYNLOi
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.