Miami Weather for Wednesday 12/13/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Miami-Dade and Broward are under a Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Thursday. Two to four inches of rain is expected. The rain, heavy at times, is expected to continue through Saturday
