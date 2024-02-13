Watch CBS News

Miami Weather for Tuesday 2/13/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says scattered morning showers moved in ahead of a cold front. This afternoon the skies will gradually clear and highs will be near 80 degrees. More: https://cbsloc.al/49jE1M8
