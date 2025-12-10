Miami Herald investigation: Gangs using rape as weapon of war in Haiti A new Miami Herald investigation, Haiti’s Lost Generation, reveals how armed gangs controlling most of Haiti’s capital are using rape as a weapon of war, leaving thousands of women and girls traumatized, infected, or killed. Reporter Jacqueline Charles spent more than a year documenting what she describes as “sexual terrorism,” yet there has been little national outrage despite the scale of the crisis. Experts warn the violence and the rise of child gang recruits are destroying an entire generation.