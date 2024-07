Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief "Ray" Jadallah has received the prestigious 2024 Career Fire Chief of the Year Award.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief "Ray" Jadallah honored Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief "Ray" Jadallah has received the prestigious 2024 Career Fire Chief of the Year Award.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On