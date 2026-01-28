Miami‑Dade County mayor outlines vision and challenges in State of the County speech Miami‑Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is delivering her State of the County address at Florida Memorial University, outlining the county’s progress and her vision for the future. Ahead of the event, she said affordability will be a central theme, highlighting what has already been done and what opportunities lie ahead to help residents. She also emphasized the need for unity during uncertain times. Local commissioners and community leaders spoke before she took the stage.