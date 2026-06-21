Miami-Dade Commision approves mental health center More than two decades after voters were promised a new facility to treat people with mental illnesses, rather than warehousing them in the county jail, the Miami-Dade County Commission gave final approval on Tuesday to open the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery. The vote was unanimous. After the vote, visitors and commissioners alike gave a standing ovation to retired judge Steve Leifman, who has spent his career fighting to provide care and treatment to those in the criminal justice system suffering from mental illness.