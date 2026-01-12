Watch CBS News

Miami Beach transforms for college football

iami Beach is going all out for college football fans! Crews are building a massive 300,000-square-foot Fan Central—big enough to fit two Walmart Supercenters—at the Miami Beach Convention Center, now renamed Playoff Fan Central for the big week. Join CBS News Miami’s Larry Seward for a behind-the-scenes look at all the action, the Miami Hurricanes’ hometown hype, and how Miami Gardens is preparing to show the world why this is the best city for sports.
