Met Gala 2026: Stars shine in bold looks as event raises record $42 million Fashion’s biggest night returned with the 2026 Met Gala, drawing celebrities, designers, and icons to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Co-chaired by Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Beyoncé, the event dazzled with daring styles and artistic interpretations. Beyoncé made her first Met appearance in a decade, arriving in a skeleton-inspired look with Jay Z and Blue Ivy. The gala set a new fundraising record, bringing in $42 million for the museum’s Costume Institute.