Megan Thee Stallion to testify in Miami lawsuit over blogger’s promotion of deepfake video Megan Thee Stallion is expected to testify in a Miami courtroom in her lawsuit against blogger Milagro Grams. The suit alleges Grams harassed and intimidated her during and after the Tory Lanez trial, where Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan in 2020. According to the complaint, Grams promoted a sexually explicit deepfake video of Megan on social media. Her attorneys are citing a new Florida law that makes it illegal to knowingly share AI‑altered sexual content.