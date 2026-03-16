Long lines, cancellations hit South Florida airports amid government shutdown and spring break rush More than a month into the partial government shutdown, airports across the country are facing chaos, with hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at Miami and Fort Lauderdale. TSA agents are working without pay, while nasty weather and the spring break travel surge are making things worse for travelers. CBS News Miami’s Ted Scouten reports live from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with the latest conditions, passenger frustrations, and tips on how to handle cancellations.