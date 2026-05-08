Watch CBS News

Leaders in South Florida’s Cuban American community praising new round of sanctions

The United States is not looking at imminent military action against Cuba despite President Donald Trump’s repeated comments about Cuba “being next.” That’s what U.S. officials involved in the negotiations on the island have told the Associated Press. But Cuba is dealing with another round of sanctions and this time it’s targeting its powerful business arm of the military. CBS News Miami’s Morgan Rynor is tracking the developments.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue