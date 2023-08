Legendary HOT 105 DJ Alex Chisholm, aka "Big Lip," said there's a rich history of South Florida influencing the hip hop culture.

It's hip-hop's 50th birthday Legendary HOT 105 DJ Alex Chisholm, aka "Big Lip," said there's a rich history of South Florida influencing the hip hop culture.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On