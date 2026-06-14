Intense heat wave grips South Florida: Storms and “feels like” temps near 105°F this week Get ready for the hottest week of the season in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Scattered showers and storms will kick off the week, but the real story is the soaring heat—expect highs in the lower 90s and “feels like” temperatures peaking around 105°F, especially midweek. Overnight lows will stay warm, barely dipping below 80°F. Find out when to expect the next round of storms, how to stay safe in the heat, and what’s brewing in the tropics.