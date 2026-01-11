"In Jacob’s Shoes" empowers South Florida youth, donates over 275,000 pairs This week’s Miami Proud spotlights "In Jacob’s Shoes," a nonprofit making a difference across South Florida. Since 2009, the organization has provided more than 275,000 pairs of shoes to children and families in need, thanks to generous donations and thousands of dedicated volunteers. The group also supports school sports teams and partners with over 200 local agencies, ensuring students in underserved communities never miss class for lack of proper footwear. Discover how "In Jacob’s Shoes" is helping children step confidently into the future.