ICE agents fatally shoot woman in Minneapolis, officials say Authorities in Minneapolis say a 37‑year‑old woman was shot and killed by ICE agents after they claimed she refused commands to exit her car and attempted to drive away. According to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, the woman was a U.S. citizen. City leaders said she had been acting as a legal observer of federal activity and was not the subject of any ICE enforcement action. President Trump said the agents acted in self‑defense. Minnesota’s governor criticized recent federal operations, saying state officials had warned they posed a threat.