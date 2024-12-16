Watch CBS News

How much is Miami sinking?

CBS News Miami's Joan Murray reports from Sunny Isles about a new study from the University of Miami shows dozens of luxury, beachfront condos and hotels, all along the southeast coast of Florida, are sinking into the ground at unexpected rates.
