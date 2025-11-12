House debates Senate funding bill on day 43 of government shutdown On day 43 of the government shutdown, the House returned to session for the first time since September 19 to debate a Senate‑passed funding bill. The measure would keep the government funded through the end of January, extend SNAP benefits for a full year, reverse federal worker layoffs caused by the shutdown, and continue Affordable Care Act tax credits to prevent rising insurance premiums. If approved, the package would go to President Trump for his signature.