Homestead police issue safety alert for man who exposed himself, tried to kidnap 10-year-old girl Police say it happened when the victim was walking to a dumpster at the Phoenix apartments to drop off a garbage bag. She noticed a man get out of a car and expose himself. When he tried to grab her, police say, she ran to a nearby playground and tried to hide. They say the suspect took off in his car going westbound on NE 8th Street.