Game Changers: Tyreek Hill Fires Back Amid Fins Trade Rumors. Messi Mania In Full Effect Once Again! Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill is firing back as trade rumors for his teammates continue to make headlines. Plus, Inter Miami CF has started their season with a bang! Lionel Messi fans swarmed the stadium to watch soccer legend help lead the team to their season opening victory! Can they keep the magic going all season long?