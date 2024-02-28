Game Changers: Tua Contract Talks. Heat White Hot Again. Panthers Looking To Keep Wins Coming! In this week's edition of Game Changers: The Miami Dolphins are working to ink a new contract with their Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Plus, the Miami Heat are getting white hot and are looking to keep their five-game win streak going! Heat Radio network host Alejandro Solana joins the boys too! And, the Florida Panthers are on the prowl and are also working to keep the wins coming and bring the Stanley Cup to South Florida. Panthers Color Commentator Randy Moller also dropped in this week to chat!