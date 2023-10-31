Game Changers: The Gang Goes Worldwide! Dolphins In Germany. Panthers On The Road Looking For Win. In this week's edition of Game Changers: The boys are going across the world for a jam packed episode! The Miami Dolphins are fresh off a big win against the New England Patriots and hoping to keep their momentum strong against the Kansas City Chiefs. Plus, the Florida Panthers are on the road and looking to bounce back big against the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat fell against the Milwaukee Bucks but are keeping their eyes on gold this season. Finally, spooky season is here and some Fins fans busted out their best costumes!