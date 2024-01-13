Game Changers: Frigid Fins Looking for the Upset in K.C. Who's the Dolphins MVP? Depleted Roster In this week's edition of Game Changers: Despite the frigid weather ahead of them, the Miami Dolphins are looking to upset the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. At the end of the season, who will be named the Dolphins' MVP? Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno and Steve Goldstein make their predictions. And finally, with several injured players, will the Fins be able to keep up with a depleted roster? The boys break it all down. Catch Game Changers at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Miami app and CBSMiami.com.