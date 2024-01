Game Changers: Dolphins Season Comes To Cold End In Kansas. Tua Contract Talks. Super Bowl Picks. The boys are back in the studio to talk all things Dolphins and just what went wrong during their playoff stint in Kansas City. And, talks are underway for Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his future with the team. While the Dolphins are out of the Super Bowl contention-- the boys pick who they think may take home gold.