Game Changers: Dolphins Breakout Rookie De'Von Achane Injured. Cristobal Weighs In On Canes Loss. In this week's edition of Game Changers: Miami Dolphins breakout rookie De'Von Achane will be sidelined for the time being due to a knee injury. This as the Fins get back in the win column after defeating the New York Giants. And, University of Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal is speaking on his decision not to take knee during the Canes' game against Georgia Tech Saturday night. Plus, NASCAR is coming back to Homestead this month.