Fort Lauderdale man charged in alleged two‑year sexual abuse of minor Fort Lauderdale police say a 34‑year‑old man has been arrested for allegedly carrying on a two‑year sexual relationship with a minor. Investigators report he picked up the victim from her North Lauderdale home every weekend between 2020 and 2022 to engage in sexual activity. According to arrest documents, he also instructed the victim to delete photos tied to their relationship from her phone and tablet. He is being held on a $90,000 bond.