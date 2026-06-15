Florida sues TikTok: State AG accuses app of endangering kids, violating new online safety law Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, claiming the platform illegally allows children to create accounts and exposes them to harmful content. The suit alleges TikTok prioritizes engagement and profits over user safety, violating Florida's new online child protection law and the Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Get the latest details on the case and what it could mean for TikTok in the state.