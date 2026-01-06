Florida signals possible state charges against Maduro, adding to his U.S. legal troubles Florida officials signaled that the state may pursue charges against Nicolás Maduro, potentially adding to his existing legal troubles in the U.S. The governor suggested that a state case could be filed through the attorney general’s office and noted that certain charges could carry the death penalty, depending on what is pursued. The comments followed earlier, more cryptic remarks and a social media exchange questioning whether Maduro would be convicted in federal court.