Florida law allows armed volunteers at places of worship Starting July 1, Florida churches, synagogues, and other places of worship that can't afford security guards can have armed volunteers protect their congregations. While some religious leaders support the new law as a way to boost security amid rising threats, others worry about the risks of more firearms in sacred spaces. The measure, signed by Governor DeSantis, has sparked a debate over safety, responsibility, and the future of worship in the state.