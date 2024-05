Steward Health Care operates Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, and Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade and Florida Medical Center in Broward

Florida hospital operator files for bankruptcy Steward Health Care operates Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, and Palmetto General Hospital in Miami-Dade and Florida Medical Center in Broward

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On