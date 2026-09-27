Florida Chamber president facing scrutiny over Hope Florida scandal On Oct. 30, 2024, Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, appeared at an event with Gov. Ron DeSantis to urge people to vote against Amendment 3, the initiative to legalize marijuana in the state. "We have got to say no to this fraudulent amendment," Wilson said. "It's a scam." At the time he was decrying a supposed "scam" being perpetrated by supporters of Amendment 3, Wilson was himself secretly involved in what a Leon County grand jury would later describe as a "sophisticated scheme" to divert $10 million in taxpayer money into the governor's political activities. In fact, Wilson's role in the Hope Florida scandal was critical, and a review of campaign finance records and IRS tax filings raises new questions about Wilson and the chamber's involvement.