Florida boat tours struggle as soaring gas prices hurt business amid Iran conflict Tour operators across Florida are feeling the pinch as boat fuel prices surge due to the ongoing conflict in Iran. In Fort Myers, owners report filling up multiple boats now costs hundreds more, and some worry that if high prices persist, they’ll have to raise ticket prices or cut back on tours—especially during the slower summer months. Despite strong demand this season, the future remains uncertain for local boating businesses as fuel costs climb.