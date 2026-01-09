Family says birthday trip to Universal ended in wrongful shoplifting accusation tied to child’s di A Florida family says their visit to Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe to celebrate their neurodivergent daughter’s seventh birthday ended with them being escorted out of the park and accused of shoplifting. The mother says she had registered her autistic, nonverbal daughter with Universal’s disability access program and believes the incident was a misunderstanding tied to her child’s disability. The family describes the encounter as frightening and humiliating.