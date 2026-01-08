Family accuses Wawa clerk of racial profiling at Lauderhill store, demands apology Wawa managers are investigating a racial profiling complaint at their Lauderhill store after two teenage brothers alleged a clerk warned them to shop quickly or be watched because they resembled recent thieves. The family, outraged by the incident partially captured on cellphone video, is demanding an apology. Wawa says its goal is for every customer to have a positive experience, but it’s unclear if an apology will be issued.