Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Sen. Joe Gruters

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede interviews State Senator Joe Gruters in the aftermath of the second GOP Presidential candidate debate. Senator Gruters Is the former head of the Florida Republican Party and someone who has endorsed Donald Trump. The two discuss, among other things, whether any of the Republican hopefuls have any shot against the former President, and whether Trump is making a mistake by not participating in any of the debates. Guest: State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)
