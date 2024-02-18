Facing South Florida: Florida's Mental Health Crisis With just three weeks left in the 2024 Florida legislative session, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede examines where some of the efforts stand in Tallahassee to deal with the mental health crisis in the criminal justice system. Jim talks to State Representative Patt Maney, a former judge and Army General who has been trying to reform the Baker Act. That law can be used by police or family members to provide emergency mental health treatment and detention for up to 72 hours for individuals who are at risk of serious bodily injuries to themselves or others. Guest: State Rep. Patt Maney (R) -- Okaloosa County