Enrique Tarrio's pardon request | Facing South Florida Former Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio is asking President Elect Donald Trump for a full and complete pardon for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Tarrio’s attorney Nayib Hassan, about why he thinks Tarrio deserves one. Guest: Nayib Hassan/Enrique Tarrio’s Attorney