Driver with suspended license slams into FHP car: 2 troopers injured Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were seriously injured after a black SUV—driven by a man with a suspended license—crashed into a patrol car on the northbound Turnpike at 106th Street in Doral. The troopers, who were assisting with a flat tire on the shoulder, were rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital but are conscious and speaking. CBS News Miami’s Ted Scouten reports live on the ongoing investigation and the charges the SUV driver may face.