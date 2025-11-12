Developers launch half‑billion dollar mixed‑use district in downtown Fort Lauderdale Developers are transforming Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village with a massive $500 million mixed‑use project along Andrews Avenue. The development, led by Alan Cooper, reimagines the area once known as FAT Village (Flagler Arts and Technology) into a new district centered on Food, Art, and Technology. Plans include 850 residential units—with both luxury and more affordable options starting at $1,900 per month — plus a distinctive six‑story, 180,000‑square‑foot building.