Watch CBS News

DeSantis signs "Tristin Murphy Act" into law

I's the most comprehensive reform to mental health inside the criminal justice system in decades. It's named after Tristin Murphy, a 37-year-old schizophrenic, who ended up killing himself while behind bars with a chainsaw in 2021.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.