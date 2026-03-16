Cuba restores power after island-wide blackout, signaling openness to U.S. relations amid crisis Cuba is recovering from another nationwide blackout, with officials blaming ongoing energy woes on a U.S. oil blockade. As the power comes back, the Cuban government is signaling a historic openness to commercial ties with U.S. companies and Cuban Americans—a move met with mixed reactions in South Florida. Activists and experts see this as a sign of desperation, while exiles debate investing in the island under the current regime. Meanwhile, protests continue across Cuba, with activists urging the Trump administration to support the right for Cuban Americans to visit their homeland.