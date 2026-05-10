Could Debbie Wasserman Schultz face pushback if she runs in this Florida Congressional district? As Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz considers a run in Congressional District 20 – a primarily African American district that has been represented by Black politicians for the past 34 years – State Senator Rosalind Osgood is urging Wasserman Schultz not to run for that seat. "We don't want it to be her legacy that she remains in Congress by disenfranchising the Black community," Osgood told CBS Miami's Jim DeFede for Sunday's Facing South Florida. Wasserman Schultz has not announced where she will run. CBS News Miami has learned she is actively polling in both Congressional District 20 and Congressional District 22.