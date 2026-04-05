Coral Springs community honors slain vice mayor A growing memorial in Coral Springs reflects the community’s grief for the city’s slain vice mayor, whose husband has been charged with murder. Dozens gathered to honor her life of service, adding candles, flowers and photos outside City Hall. Residents described her as a trailblazer and unifier — the first Haitian American and the first Black woman to serve on the City Commission — and said her loss has left a deep void in the community she helped lead.