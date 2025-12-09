Cockpit audio reveals Alaska Airlines pilots’ struggle after off-duty pilot tried to cut engines Newly released cockpit audio captures Alaska Airlines pilots urgently working to keep a plane in the air after off-duty pilot Joseph Emerson tried to shut down the engines mid-flight in 2023. Emerson, seated in the cockpit jumpseat, pulled emergency fuel cutoff handles, forcing an emergency landing in Portland with 83 people aboard. He later pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight crew and was sentenced to supervised release.